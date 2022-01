epa09667888 Medical staffs work at a 'Check and go' station for mass testing for Covid-19 infections in Jerusalem, Israel, 05 January 2022. Israel announced revisions to its coronavirus testing policy on 05 January, amid a continued surge in infections due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Some 11,978 Israel reports all-time high for new daily Covid-19 infections, this record number comes amid confusion over regulations and massive lines at testing centers. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI