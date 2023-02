The First Siberian Forum of the World Russian People's Council "Russia in the 21st Century: National Ideology and Traditional Values". Chairman of the board of directors of the Tsargrad group of companies, general producer of the Tsargrad TV channel, founder of the St. Basil the Great Foundation Konstantin Malofeev during the forum. 07.12.2022 Russia, Novosibirsk,Image: 743281392, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights Except Russian Federation, Switzerland and Liechtenstein ***, Model Release: no