epa08640470 A police car passes the Capitol, in Havana, Cuba, 01 September 2020. Havana is submitted from this 01 September and for at least 15 days to the most restrictive measures imposed by the Government of Cuba since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which include a curfew from 7:00 p.m., the prohibition to leave the city and hefty fines for defaulters. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa / POOL