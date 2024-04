January 8, 2024, Bucharest, Romania: Bucharest (Romania), 08/01/2024.- Minister of Education of Romania, Ligia Deca (C) answers TV journalists questions as students stage a protest held in front of the Education Ministry headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, 08 January 2024. Dozens of students from all over the country gathered in Romania's capital in during the first day of school after the holidays, for a protest action in which they demanded respect for the right to free school transport and the resignation of the Minister of Education. Students from 19 counties of the country were left without free school transportation starting today due to an unclear government ordinance regarding the payment of school transportation expenses, students from these counties having to pay the cost of transportation themselves, starting with January 08 2024. In some counties, the companies that provide school transport have not received their funds since September 2023. The Minister of Education promised a quick solution to the situation, after receiving the student representatives in the ministerial chancellery. (Protestas, Rumanía, Bucarest) (Credit Image: © Robert Ghement/EFE via ZUMA Press)