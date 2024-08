16 July 2023, Saxony-Anhalt, Thale: The bears Moritz and Idun were officially let out onto the meadow together for the first time as part of the zoo festival in Thale. The zoo on the Hexentanzplatz invited to the 50th anniversary. Visitors could experience animal feedings and the two bears Idun and Moritz together in the enclosure in addition to numerous information offers. Idun came to Thale last year 2022 from an animal park in Sweden to keep Moritz the bear company. Photo: Matthias Bein/dpa,Image: 789445695, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no