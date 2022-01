June 10, 2021: Now this is what you call a bear hug!..A group of adorable Koala bears were spotted snuggling together to keep warm at The Australian Reptile Park...Not even two weeks into winter, New South Wales is seeing a teeth-chattering cold snap, with temperatures plummeting to below 5oC this morning (10June21|).. .Head Mammals Keeper, Dean Reid, commented on the cuddly koala group, saying “Koalas are well-equipped for the cold, with their thick, woolly fur but it’s very early in the season for it to be this cold! The sudden change in temperatures had our fluffy koalas snuggling up together to stay warm on this crisp June morning.”. .The Australian Reptile Park is home to 35 koalas that are all a part of an important breeding program to help boost numbers for the threatened species.. .Koala numbers have plummeted dramatically in the last 20 years due to habitat destruction, deforestation, fragmentation, car strikes and dog attacks. Due to the recent devastating bushfires that ravaged Australia, the numbers are incredibly low. In June last year, the New South Wales Parliamentary inquiry found that habitat loss remains as the biggest threat to the species’ survival...When: 10 Jun 2021.Credit: The Australian Reptile ParkCover Images..**EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH THE AUSTRALIAN REPTILE PARK. (Credit Image: © Cover Images via ZUMA Press)