„Sunt complice la aceste crime”. Mărturia unui dezertor rus care n-a mai suportat să trimită rachete către Ucraina

July 20, 2023, Odesa, Odesa Oblast, Ukraine: These photos show the consequences of Russian shelling in Odesa overnight on Thursday 20 July 2023..Serhiy Kruk, the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said: ''A four-story building was partially destroyed. Four people were injured, including a child. During the extinguishing of the fire, an employee of the State Emergency Service suffered a heat stroke.”.The attacks were the latest of several across the south of Ukraine, as Russia has stepped up attacks amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Grain warehouses were also hit following the expiration of a deal to allow its export during the war..Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in relation to the attacks: “Odesa. Mykolaiv. Russian terrorists continue their attempts to destroy the life of our country. .Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead... My condolences to the families and friends!.But the evil state has no missiles that are more powerful than our will to save lives, support each other and win..I thank everyone who defends our cities, our people, our sky! I am grateful to all our warriors, rescuers, doctors, local authorities, volunteers... to everyone involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian terror!.I am grateful to the port workers who do their best to preserve our infrastructure! To the builders and repair teams who help people restore normal living conditions!.Together we will make it through this terrible time. And we will withstand the attacks of Russian evil.”..Where: Odesa, Odesa Oblast, Ukraine.When: 20 Jul 2023.Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Cover Images..**EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED SUPPLIER. (Credit Image: © Cover Images via ZUMA Press)