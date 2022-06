epa10033315 Participants in an impromtu pride parade lays flowers and rainbow flags next to a crime scene in the aftermath of overnight shootings in the center of Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2022. Two people were killed and at least 21 were injured when a gunman fired shots outside the London Pub, a gay bar and nightclub, and surrounding areas. The man was detained shortly after and charged with murder and terrorism. The annual Pride Parade and related events in Oslo, scheduled for 25 June, were called off for security reasons. EPA-EFE/Hakon Mosvold Larsen NORWAY OUT