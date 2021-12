epa09367888 A Covid-19 test centre in London, Britain, 26 July 2021. Covid-19 cases have dropped significantly in after a sharp increase following England's so called 'freedom day' July 19. Recent data has shown that Covid-19 cases have fallen by some fifteen per cent compared to the previous seven days, indicating that the UK vaccination program may be proving vital in halting the spread of the Delta variant. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN