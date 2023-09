Sylvester Stallone, primit de Papa Francisc, la Vatican: „Pregătit? Boxăm?”

Vatican City, VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis received U.S. actor and director Sylvester “Sly” Stallone at the Vatican on Friday morning. The “Rocky” actor met the pope in the Apostolic Palace together with his brother, actor, and musician Frank Stallone, his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters: Sophie, Sistine, and Scarlet. *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*,Image: 803785452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, ITALY, UNITED KINGDOM, Model Release: no, Pictured: Pope Francis, Sylvester Stallone