epa08003975 Army soldier stands guard at the entrance of one of the tunnels passing under the Suez Canal, in Ismailia, 120km east of Cairo, Egypt, 17 November 2019, as Egypt marks the 150th anniversary of the Suez Canal's opening to international navigation. According to the Suez Canal Authority figures, 1.3 million vessels have transited the waterway since its inauguration on 17 November 1869, generating revenues amounting to 135.9 billion US dollars. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM