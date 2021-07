Tibet: Linie ferată de mare viteză la peste 3.000 de metri altitudine

(210625) -- LHASA, June 25, 2021 (Xinhua) -- The Fuxing bullet train of the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway arrives in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 25, 2021. The first electrified railway in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region opened Friday morning, linking regional capital Lhasa with the city of Nyingchi, as "Fuxing" bullet trains enter official operation on the plateau region. With a length of 435 km and a designed speed of 160 km per hour, the new railway is a single-line electrified railway.,Image: 617846047, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia