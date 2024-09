9 case, 12 mașini! Timur Ivanov, fost viceministru al apărării, acuzat că a prejudiciat statul rus cu 20 de milioane de euro

Consideration of the defense complaint against the decision to extend the period of arrest until September 23 against the former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov and businessman Sergei Borodin in the Moscow City Court. Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov (on screen) broadcast via video link from a pre-trial detention center during the court hearing. 07.08.2024 Russia, Moscow,Image: 896797181, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights Except Russian Federation, Switzerland and Liechtenstein *** CHEOUT LIEOUT RUSOUT, Model Release: no