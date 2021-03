epa09069134 A Thai nurse prepares a syringe drawing from a vial of vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca after the cancelation and postponement of the vaccinate program for the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers due to the reports of side effects of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca, at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 12 March 2021. Thai Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers abruptly postponed their vaccination against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca vaccine due to the reports on blood clots after inoculation. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT