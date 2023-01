Trei morți, 10 împușcături și 10 explozii în Stockholm, în războiul dintre bandele criminale. „Vulpea kurdă” vrea să preia controlul asupra traficului de droguri

A powerful explosion occurred at the Faros restaurant at Greta Garbo's Square in the Sodermalm area in central Stockholm, Sweden, on January 17, 2023. The restaurant's entrance was destroyed and a large number of windows in the area were shattered., Stockholm has been hit by a series of shootings and explosions since Christmas. The police believe that many of the incidents are related to disputes between criminal gangs Sodermalm explosion, Stockholm, Sweden - 17 Jan 2023,Image: 750691241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no