epa08623130 US President Donald J. Trump gestures to the crowd after addressing the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 24 August 2020. The 2020 RNC is scheduled for 24 to 27 August 2020 and expected to nominate incumbent US President Trump to run for a second term as the Republican party's candidate. EPA-EFE/David T. Foster III / POOL