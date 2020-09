People take a knee as an organizer reads a prayer to the crowd of several hundred gathered during a Proud Boys rally at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon on September 26, 2020. Far-right group "Proud Boys" members gather in Portland to show support to US president Donald Trump and to condemn violence that have been occurring for more than three months during "Black Lives Matter" and "Antifa" protests.,Image: 560132227, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no