Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said.