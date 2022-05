epa09984636 A handout photo made available by the Turkish President's Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during a ceremony of the transformation of the Ataturk Airport into a national garden in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 May 2022. A total of 132,500 saplings will be planted in an area that will be the biggest park in Turkey. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES