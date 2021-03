epa09054622 Protesters hold placards and shout slogans during a demonstration calling for protest on International Women's Day and against Violence Against Women in Istanbul, Turkey, 05 March 2021. International Women's Day (IWD) is observed worldwide on 08 March every year as a celebration of women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements and raises awareness on gender equality. According to the 'We'll Stop Femicide' social platform, 335 women were killed through gender violence and hundreds assaulted by men in 2020, in Turkey. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU