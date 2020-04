epa08343148 Turkish police officers stop cars and check their drivers' permissions to exit from Istanbul on the D-100 state road of Istanbul, Turkey, 04 April 2020. Turkish President Erdogan announced on 03 April the shutdown of borders of 31 cities in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus. Turkey suspended all international flights and all inter-city travels are subject to local authorities' permission as part of measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The country decided also to halt public events, temporarily shut down schools, and suspend sporting events. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN