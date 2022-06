A child holds his father's hand in an underground bomb shelter, As Russian troops launch the offensive from multiple directions, hoping to cut off Ukrainian supplies and reinforcements from the Donbas region, the town of Lysychansk connecting to Severodoonetsk is heavily bombed, and people chose to live underground under heavy shelling. Residents living in Lysychans'k, Ukraine - 26 May 2022,Image: 695173177, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia