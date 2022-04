Ucraina va lansa un nou timbru în onoarea celui mai mare avion din lume, distrus de bombardamentele rusești

epa09867763 A view showing the damaged Ukrainian transport plane Antonov An-225 Mriya 'Dream' after heavy battle, at the Gostomel airfield near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 03 April 2022. Some cities and villages surrounding the capital have recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK