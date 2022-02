epa09747177 People walk in the streets of the center on the first day without the obligation of outdoor masks, Milan, Italy, 11 February 2022. Italy lifted the outdoors mask mandate and reopened dance clubs throughout the whole national territory with some Covid-19 restrictions enforced, such as mandatory super green pass (proof of full vaccination or recovery), limited capacity and mandatory face masks indoors but not on the dancefloor. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro