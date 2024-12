Just one day after the fatal crash of flight 7C2216 in Muan, a second Jeju Air B737-800 has reported landing gear issues, prompting a return to Gimpo International Airport, Seoul.



The aircraft, a B737-800 registered HL8090 was operating as flight 7C101, bound for Jeju City (CJU)