epa09411870 A still image taken from a handout video footage made available on13 August 2021 by the Russian Investigative Committee (Sledcom) on its official website shows investigators working on the site of a bus explosion in Voronezh, Russia. A passenger bus explosion at a public transport stop in Voronezh on the evening of 12 August, resulted in the death of one person and the hospitalization of 19 people. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT/BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES