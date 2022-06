epa06228229 Symba, the male rescue dog receives instructions from his handler, Laszlo Balazs, a member of the Pest County Search and Rescue Service (unseen) during a private practice session on the Isle of Pap in Szentendre, 10 kms north of Budapest, Hungary, 26 September 2017. The seven-year old Belgian Shepherd, regarded as one of the five best rescue dogs in the world, is Hungary?s only working canine that have passed the Mission Readiness Test (MRT) in both the Rubble and the Area Search categories set by the International Rescue Dog Organisation (IRO). The duration of training a canine to become a mission-ready rescue dog is a minimum of two years, and trained dogs are eligible for deployment up to ten years of age. EPA-EFE/Csilla Cseke HUNGARY OUT