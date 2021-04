Inauguration of the second vaccination center at the Theater de Verdure at Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, on January 11, 2021. The vaccinations take place in the lodges under the mythical theater of greenery, of Greek inspiration. This center will allow all residents to benefit from a pre-vaccination consultation before being vaccinated following a strict process. The City of Nice will open as the vaccine doses received and the categories of population open to vaccination, two other centers which will be located at the Palais des Expositions and the Palais Nikiaia. These vaccination sites will enable the objective of 50,000 vaccines per week to be reached. Photo by Lionel Urman/ABACAPRESS.COM