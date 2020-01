epa07560130 (FILE) - Tourists bask in sunlight on Ko Phi Phi Le Island, Krabi Province, Thailand, 07 December 2005 (reissued 10 May 2019). According to Thailand's National Parks Department (NPD) on 10 May 2019, Maya Bay, a tourist hotspot made popular by the movie 'The Beach' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is to remain closed to tourists at least until June 2021. Its closure is an effort to save the cove from ruin after years of heavy tourist exposure allowing nature to fully recover. EPA-EFE/STRINGER