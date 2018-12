UPDATE- we are all set- thank you!! ✴️CRATE DONATION NEEDED FOR TRANSPORT✴️Remember Cody, our very scared boy who was surrendered? We are happy to announce he has Rescue and will be headed their way on Saturday thanks to some wonderful volunteers!!! What we really need is a crate to go with him all the way. We are doing a no crate transfer' to ensure he safely arrives to his destination. Because hes so scared, hes considered a flight risk. And thats a chance we are not willing to take. Please, if you have a large crate you could donate to help complete his journey, we would really appreciate it.

Publicată de Samira El-Hage pe Luni, 3 decembrie 2018