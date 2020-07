epa08545003 Defendant Bruno Dey (C) is pushed into the courtroom on a wheelchair for the continuation of the trial against him in Hamburg, Germany, 14 July 2020. The 93-year-old former SS camp guard is charged with aiding and abetting murder in 5,230 cases. According to the public prosecutor's office, he was in the Stutthof concentration camp near Danzig as a young man from August 1944 to April 1945 and is said to have 'supported the insidious and cruel killing, especially of Jewish prisoners'. EPA-EFE/Markus Scholz / POOL