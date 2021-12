AP POOL AFD03 - 20011210 - SOUTHERN AFGHANISTAN, AFGHANISTAN : Marines walks across the desert in a sandstorm to board a waiting helicopter at Camp Rhino in Southern Afghanistan, 10 December 2001. The Marines of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit were continuing their mission of interdicting avenues of escape for Al Qaeda forces from Kandahar. EPA PHOTO AP POOL/DAVE MARTIN/DPW DFM/rg-ms