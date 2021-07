epa04709260 Snow leopard Bagheera in a wildlife rehabilitation center in Issyk-Kul, 325 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 17 April 2015. The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU, Berlin) and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia have agreed in 2011 on a ten year program to protect the endangered snow leopard. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO