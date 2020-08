epa08502355 A man wearing a mask at the Hialeah Hospital in Hialeah, Florida, USA, 22 June 2020. The state of Florida is now up to 100,217 total confirmed cases and 3,173 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department and it becomes the seventh state to pass 100,000 coronavirus cases, after New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and Massachusetts. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA