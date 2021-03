Un miliardar franco-algerian anunță că plătește toate amenzile din Europa pentru purtarea vălului islamic: „Apăr libertatea religioasă”

epa07435152 Algerian businessman and politician Rachid Nekkaz (C) takes a photo with supporters in Paris, France, 13 March 2019. Algeria's president Bouteflika announced on 11 March that he will not run for a fifth Presidential term and postponement of presidential elections previously scheduled for 18 April 2019. Rachid Nakkaz, who is an Algerian opposition politician that ran for presidency in 2014 and announced that he will run in 2019, refused the postponement of the Algerian presidential elections, calling it 'unconstitutional'. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT