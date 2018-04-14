Acasa > Ştiri > Stiri externe > FOTO | Un model plus-size a fost aspru criticat pentru o apariție în costum de baie
14 Apr. 2018 17:43

FOTO | Un model plus-size a fost aspru criticat pentru o apariție în costum de baie

Modelul a avut parte de comentarii răutăcioase din partea trecătorilor care au văzut-o în costum de baie, deși era înconjurată de femei care purtau doar petice în jurul mameloanelor.

Anna O’Brien, 33 de ani, din Cleveland, Ohio, este un model plus-size care s-a confruntat și în trecut cu criticile oamenilor. Ea a pozat în Las Vegas într-un costum de baie, lucru care a atras remarci dezaprobatoare din partea trecătorilor, potrivit thesun.co.uk.

I find it ironic that I’ve taken photos in swimsuits all over the world and the one place I was told to cover up was Las Vegas. Sure, thin girls in thongs and pasties are A OK but a plus girl in a full coverage suit, trying to take an epic editorial shot- now that’s just too much. Jokes on them though, I’d already gotten the perfect photo. They can’t erase this happened. I’m learning as I push myself to do more editorial type concepts, the push back is greater. But that’s why I push. It’s more than just a girl in the city of sin in a bikini, It’s a statement. We will be seen. We’re not hiding anymore. And we’re going to wear whatever we want, wherever we want. Not just in Vegas. EVERYWHERE. Change is coming; the question is are you going to stand in the way or help us push through? Bikini by @curvybeach #lasvegas #plussize #fashion #bodypositive #confidence #idowhatiwant ? @larabellenewyork

A post shared by Glitter (@glitterandlazers) on

Modelul a postat fotografia în costum de baie pe contul de Instagram, acolo unde a adunat mai mult de 28.300 de like-uri. Anna a povestit că, deși locul în care a fost era plin de femei care erau aproape goale, atenția trecătorilor s-a îndreptat spre ea.

“Mi se pare ironic că am făcut poze în costum de baie în toată lumea dar locul în care mi se spune să mă îmbrac este tocmai Las Vegas-ul. Deigur, fetele suple cu petice pe mameloane sunt ok, dar o fată supraponderală care are o ședință foto…este prea mult pentru acel loc”, a spus Anna.

Anul trecut, Anna a fost aleasă de Academy Sports și Outdoors pentru a-și promova articolele vestimentare de sport pentru femeile care se confruntă cu probleme de greutate.

 

