Modelul a avut parte de comentarii răutăcioase din partea trecătorilor care au văzut-o în costum de baie, deși era înconjurată de femei care purtau doar petice în jurul mameloanelor.
Anna O’Brien, 33 de ani, din Cleveland, Ohio, este un model plus-size care s-a confruntat și în trecut cu criticile oamenilor. Ea a pozat în Las Vegas într-un costum de baie, lucru care a atras remarci dezaprobatoare din partea trecătorilor, potrivit thesun.co.uk.
Citeste si
- Șapte răniți, printre care și patru copii, în urma unui accident rutier în Sălaj
- LaLiga Spania, etapa a 32-a. AZI, Barcelona – Valencia. Real joacă în deplasare. Rezultate și clasament
- DECIZIA DE ULTIMĂ ORĂ luată de familia lui MICHAEL SCHUMACHER!
- Masturbarea are o mulțime de consecințe negative. Ce spun medicii?
I find it ironic that I’ve taken photos in swimsuits all over the world and the one place I was told to cover up was Las Vegas. Sure, thin girls in thongs and pasties are A OK but a plus girl in a full coverage suit, trying to take an epic editorial shot- now that’s just too much. Jokes on them though, I’d already gotten the perfect photo. They can’t erase this happened. I’m learning as I push myself to do more editorial type concepts, the push back is greater. But that’s why I push. It’s more than just a girl in the city of sin in a bikini, It’s a statement. We will be seen. We’re not hiding anymore. And we’re going to wear whatever we want, wherever we want. Not just in Vegas. EVERYWHERE. Change is coming; the question is are you going to stand in the way or help us push through? Bikini by @curvybeach #lasvegas #plussize #fashion #bodypositive #confidence #idowhatiwant ? @larabellenewyork
Modelul a postat fotografia în costum de baie pe contul de Instagram, acolo unde a adunat mai mult de 28.300 de like-uri. Anna a povestit că, deși locul în care a fost era plin de femei care erau aproape goale, atenția trecătorilor s-a îndreptat spre ea.
I’m just going to keep posting Miami pictures until I dig out of the massive hole of writing that I keep chipping away at and some how miraculously only seems to grow in size. Maybe if I tunnel long enough I’ll end up with a free trip to China. However I would have to tunnel straight through boiling hot lava, endure insane amounts of pressure from colliding molecules and survive breathing toxic gas. But hey, I’ve ridden the New York subway during rush hour in the middle of summer, on a car with no AC. I ain’t scared of nothing. #miami #writerslife #justkeepswimming #plussize #poolside ? @larabellenewyork
Whenever I appear in news articles I get a sharp reminder of the fact we still have a ways to go in how we evaluate women. That said, I still believe that regardless of how you look, you can achieve anything. It might be harder. You might face more resistance. But it is still possible. I will not for one second allow myself to be limited by those who refuse to see my strength. Instead I will burn stronger as a bold reminder that a woman on a mission cannot- and will not- be stopped by hate. ? #plussize #inspiration #selflove #positivevibes #acolorstory #fire ? @larabellenewyork
“Mi se pare ironic că am făcut poze în costum de baie în toată lumea dar locul în care mi se spune să mă îmbrac este tocmai Las Vegas-ul. Deigur, fetele suple cu petice pe mameloane sunt ok, dar o fată supraponderală care are o ședință foto…este prea mult pentru acel loc”, a spus Anna.
I would like to give a huge shoutout to the Miami South Beach lifeguard who let me commandeer his tour to take this epic photo. My rainbow plaid @modcloth swimsuit against these bright beach colors makes me so so happy. Can everyday look like today please? I’m so lucky to have an amazing friend in @larabellenewyork (she captured this delightful collision of color) who’s passion for photography and capturing real women just they are has inspired me to live life even bolder than ever before. #miami #southbeach #plussize #beachlife #surfsup #rainbow @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2v3vo #liketkit #modclothsquad #ad
Anul trecut, Anna a fost aleasă de Academy Sports și Outdoors pentru a-și promova articolele vestimentare de sport pentru femeile care se confruntă cu probleme de greutate.
Totul despre botezul fetiței Gabrielei Cristea și a lui Tavi Clonda. Lux și veselie cu… cheltuieli puține!