epa09020408 President Moon Jae-in views a 'low dead space (LDS)' syringe for use in COVID-19 vaccinations during a visit to a plant of PoongLim Pharmatech Inc. in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, South Korea, 18 February 2021. An LDS syringe is designed to minimize wasted vaccine doses by reducing space between the needle and the plunger when fully pushed in. EPA-EFE/YONHAP