Just Russia political party leader, Sergei Mironov, attends a post-election press conference in Moscow, Russia, 20 September 2021. According to the preliminary information 195 representatives of United Russia, 15 representatives of the Communist Party, 7 representatives of A Just Russia, and 1 representative of the Liberal Democratic Party have won the State Duma (Russia's lower house of parliament) elections in single-member constituencies. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV