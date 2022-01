epa08334683 A customer buys fruit and vegetables, wearing a protective mask and gloves, at a market on Bosnyak ter in Budapest, Hungary, 31 March, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has implemented a lockdown, which will stay in effect until April 11. People may only leave their homes for work or to purchase essential goods. Members of the police are tasked with ensuring compliance with the rules while providing support and being empathetic with the residents. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT