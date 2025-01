Communist party members walk on Manezhnaya square, next to Red Square with Komsomol's flags to mark the 100th anniversary of Komsomol, the Soviet-era communist youth organization, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Komsomol, or the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, was founded in 1918 following the Bolshevik revolution.,Image: 576123180, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no