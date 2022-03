epa09804874 Tourists of Russian origin wait to board a plane back to their country of origin at the international airport in the resort of Cancun, state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, 05 March 2022. More than 400 Russian tourists left from the Cancun International Airport, Mexican Caribbean, bound for the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, but most of them had to stay longer than expected in the destination due to the cancellation of flights due to the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Lourdes Cruz