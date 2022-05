April 6, 2022, Borodyanka, Ukraine: A policeman looks at a destroyed and burnt building. Borodyanka, a town in the Kyiv region about 50 Km northwest of the Ukrainian capital, has been occupied by Russian army during the first phase of the conflict. The small town was hit particularly hard by Russian attacks, 90% of the downtown was destroyed. (Credit Image: © Rick Mave/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)