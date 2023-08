Valentina Orlova, who came to take a holiday from Makiivka, near Donetsk that is under Moscow's control, and her family relax on a half-empty beach in the resort town of Alushta on the Crimean peninsula on June 18, 2023. The Balaklava Bay in Moscow-annexed Crimea, known for its astounding natural beauty, is almost empty of beach-goers in mid-June, spelling another disastrous summer tourism season on the peninsula seized by the Kremlin in 2014. As Russia's Ukraine campaign drags on into a second year, tourists have stopped flocking to the peninsula. Crimea, now major logistics base for Russian forces in Ukraine, is regularly hit by drones, explosions and other incidents.,Image: 785812307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no