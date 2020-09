6198722 17.03.2020 An employee of the laboratory of the gene and cell technology prepares a specimen at Kazan Federal University in Kazan, Russia. Staff members of the university began developing a vaccine against coronavirus based on published data on the structure of the virus genome. Specialists plan to synthesize viral RNA without using a live virus, and test how the immune response against coronavirus will be formed. Maksim Bogodvid / Sputnik