epa09455039 French police officers secure the Courthouse before the arrival of the convoy transporting Salah Abdeslam and other members of the commando accused of being involved in the 2015 Paris attacks, outside the Paris courthouse, in Paris, France, 08 September 2021. The trial over the 13 November 2015 terrorist attacks is set to begin on 08 September and will last nine months. 130 people were killed and hundreds were injured in a series of coordinated attacks targeting the Bataclan concert hall, the Stade de France national sports stadium, and several restaurants and bars. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON