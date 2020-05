epa08409402 A Thai medical technologist works to conduct a test for COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine prototype at a laboratory in Chula Vaccine Research Center in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 May 2020. A team of Thai medical researchers have made progress in developing the vaccine against COVID-19 coronavirus after the vaccine prototype being tested on mice proved effective, according to the Thai Public Health Ministry. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT