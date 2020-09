epa08649100 Austrian ice swimmer Josef Koeberl in a glass cabin filled with ice as volunteers fill in ice cubes during his world record attempt on 'Longest Duration Full Body Contact With Ice' in Melk, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 05 September 2020. Austrian ice swimmer Josef Koeberl sets his own new world record of 2 hours and 30 minutes and 53 seconds in the category 'Longest Duration Full Body Contact With Ice?. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA