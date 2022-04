Police arrive at the scene in the aftermath of a shooting attack in Dizengoff Street in the centre of Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022. At least two people were killed and several wounded during an attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on April 7, a hospital said. It is the latest incident among a surge of violence in Israel and the West Bank since late March.,Image: 680987612, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia