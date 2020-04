epa08381708 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 April 2020. He visited the Nasrec convention halls converted into facilities to treat COVID-19 patients. South Africa will began a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on 01 May, although its confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase. EPA-EFE/JEROME DE LAY / POOL