Ziarist și profesor, programat la vaccin drept cadru didactic, spune că nu vrea să se vaccineze până când autoritățile nu lămuresc problema celor vulnerabili

epa08941339 Mrs. Irene, 91 years old receives an injection with a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Evangelismos hospital, in Athens, Greece, 16 January 2021. The vaccination of individuals over 85 years old with the first of two shots began in Greece on Saturday 16 January 2021, as that of health staff at the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus continues. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS